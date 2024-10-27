Study in Singapore’s top university: Two key scholarships offered by NUS that Indian students can consider

Over the years, Singapore has emerged as one of the top study-abroad destinations in the world. Apart from its spectacular architecture, the country boasts of some of the world's best education institutions that have been positioned highly by popular global ranking agencies such as QS World University Rankings 2025 or the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025. Planning to move abroad for higher studies? Check the 2 important scholarships offered by NUS, Singapore's top university that you can consider. (Photo credit: nus.edu.sg)

Among the best universities in Singapore is the National University of Singapore or NUS, one of the leading institutions in Asia and ranked 8th globally in QS World University Rankings 2025. The university is touted to be a research-intensive comprehensive university, committed to providing a holistic educational experience for its students.

Also read: Planning to study in China? Here's all you need to know about USTC Fellowship

Furthermore, there are over 60 bachelor’s degree programmes and interdisciplinary learning opportunities focusing on rigorous education, research, and entrepreneurship.

As per the university’s official website, more than 38,000 students from 100 countries study at NUS.

Understanding its international appeal, NUS provides a range of scholarships for undergraduate students who seek admission in the university. Two of the scholarships that students from India can consider are as follows:

Also read: Indian students hoping to study in Canada should think twice before taking a decision, says recalled envoy

1. SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP

The Science & Technology Undergraduate Scholarship for international students is offered to support outstanding students from Asian countries (excluding Singapore). Candidates applying for this scholarship will be considered and shortlisted through their application for undergraduate admission to NUS.

Benefits:

Subsidised tuition fees (after MOE Tuition Grant Subsidy) and compulsory fees

S$6,000 annual living allowance

S$1,750 one-time computer allowance upon enrolment

S$200 one-time settling-in allowance upon enrolment

Annual accommodation allowance equivalent to the lowest double room rate for on-campus accommodation

Travel allowance to defray transport cost for incoming passage from home country to Singapore at the start of Programme, and return passage between Singapore and home country after the completion of Programme (subject to proof of employment).

Eligibility:

Should be a citizen of an Asian country or region, excluding Singapore

Has strong leadership qualities and potential

Has excellent co-curricular activities record

Possess outstanding high school results

Applying for admission to a full-time undergraduate degree programme in Computing, Engineering (excluding Infrastructure and Project Management) , or Science (excluding Environmental Studies and Pharmacy) at NUS

Transfer applicants from local or overseas universities are not eligible

Also read: Study in Switzerland: Pursue a degree in hospitality & leisure management from these highly-ranked schools in Swiss Alps

2. NUS INTERNATIONAL UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP

The NUS International Undergraduate Scholarship offers support to meritorious students from all countries (except Singapore).

Candidates will be assessed for scholarship suitability based on the strength of their application. Once shortlisted, they will be informed via e-mail and the selection interviews will be conducted from January to July, The outcomes of the interview will be informed by mid-July.

Benefits:

Subsidised tuition fees (after MOE Tuition Grant Subsidy)

S$5,800 annual living allowance

S$1,750 one-time computer allowance upon enrolment

S$5,000 annual accommodation allowance

Eligibility:

The applicant should have strong leadership qualities and potential

Applicant must have outstanding co-curricular activities record

Should possess outstanding high school results

Should be applying for admission to a full-time undergraduate degree programme at NUS

For more details, prospective applicants can visit the official website of NUS at nus.edu.sg.