Planning to study in China? Here's all you need to know about USTC Fellowship

There has always been a growing interest among students to pursue their education at the best universities in countries like USA, Canada, Germany, etc. Universities that provide fellowships for eligible students help students cut short their expenses and study without the worry of funds.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With the growing tensions in some of these most preferred study abroad destinations, Indian students are now widening their options to pursue their education. On such preferred location for students to pursue their higher education is China.

As much as pursuing higher education abroad is a dream for many, it is also an investment that needs to be researched properly before making a decision. With the increase in expenses for even the basic amenities, students need to be careful about splurging in a foreign country.

Universities that provide fellowships for eligible students help students cut short their expenses and study without the worry of funds. The International College of the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) is one such university that provides fellowships for students who are studying in different programs.

Fellowship Details:

USTC provides fellowship for the following programs:

USTC Fellowship for Undergraduate Programs

USTC Fellowship for Master's Programs

USTC Fellowship for Doctoral Programs

USTC Fellowship for Non-degree Programs

Also Read: Indian students hoping to study in Canada should think twice before taking a decision, says recalled envoy

USTC Fellowship for Undergraduate Programs

Students who are interested in pursuing undergraduate programs at USTC are eligible to apply for this fellowship. The last date to apply is March 31, 2025.

USTC Fellowship for undergraduate programs has two levels:

Level A, funded by USTC, includes a tuition waiver, Comprehensive Medical Insurance, a monthly stipend of 2,500 RMB and an accommodation subsidy

Level B, funded by USTC, includes a tuition waiver

Eligibility criteria:

The following are the eligibility criteria mentioned by the university.

Non-Chinese citizens with a valid passport, in good physical and mental health

Having passed new HSK Level 5 or above; applicants whose native language is Chinese, or can provide proof of studying at a high school where the teaching language is Chinese, can apply for HSK test exemption.

Applicants must hold a high school diploma (equivalent to a high school diploma in China) by July of 2025.

Applicants must be under the age of 30 by September 1, 2025.

USTC Fellowship for Master's Programs

Students who are interested in pursuing their Master's are eligible to apply for this fellowship. The last date to apply is February 15, 2025.

USTC Fellowship for master's programs has two levels:

Level A, funded by the Ministry of Education (Chinese Government Scholarship), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS-ANSO Scholarship) or USTC. This includes a tuition waiver, Comprehensive Medical Insurance, a monthly stipend of 3,000 RMB and an accommodation subsidy.

Level B, funded by USTC, includes a tuition waiver. Subsidy for Teaching Assistance or Research Assistance will be available for application after enrollment.

Eligibility Criteria:

The following are the eligibility criteria mentioned by the university.

Non-Chinese citizens with a valid passport, in good physical and mental health.

Applicants for master's programs must have a bachelor's degree (equivalent to a bachelor's degree in China).

Applicants for master's programs should be under the age of 35 by September 1, 2025.

Applicants for master's programs instructed in Chinese should pass new HSK Level 4 or above; applicants whose native language is Chinese, or can provide proof of studying at a high school / university where the teaching language is Chinese, can apply for HSK test exemption. Applicants for master's programs instructed in English need to provide proof of English language proficiency.

Applicants should meet the admission criteria for international students of USTC.

Applicants cannot take up other assignments during the period of his/her scholarship.

Also Read: Study in Switzerland: Pursue a degree in hospitality & leisure management from these highly-ranked schools in Swiss Alps

USTC Fellowship for Doctoral Programs

Students who are interested in pursuing Doctoral Programs are eligible to apply for this fellowship. The last date to apply is February 15, 2025.

USTC Fellowship for doctoral programs has three levels:

Level A, funded by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS-ANSO Scholarship). This includes a tuition waiver, Comprehensive Medical Insurance and a monthly stipend of up to 7,000 RMB

Level B, funded by the Ministry of Education (Chinese Government Scholarship) or USTC. This includes a tuition waiver, Comprehensive Medical Insurance, a monthly stipend of 3,500 RMB and an accommodation subsidy

Level C, funded by USTC. This includes a tuition waiver. Subsidy for Teaching Assistance or Research Assistance will be available for application after enrollment.

Eligibility Criteria:

Non-Chinese citizens with a valid passport, in good physical and mental health.

Applicants for the doctoral program must have a master's degree (equivalent to a master's degree in China).

Applicants for USTC Fellowship Level A for doctoral programs should be under the age of 35 by September 1, 2025. Applicants for USTC Fellowship Level B/C for doctoral programs should be under the age of 40 by September 1, 2025.

Applicants for programs instructed in Chinese should have passed new HSK Level 4 or above; applicants whose native language is Chinese, or can provide proof of studying at a high school / university where the teaching language is Chinese, can apply for HSK test exemption. Applicants for programs instructed in English need to provide proof of English language proficiency.

Applicants should meet the admission criteria for international students of USTC.

Applicants cannot take up other assignments during the period of his/her scholarship.

USTC Fellowship for Non-degree Programs

Students who are interested in pursuing Non-Degree Programs are eligible to apply for this fellowship.

There are three different non-degree programs under this category. They are Winter Camp, Research Internship Program and Visiting Student Program (courses study). There are three different levels in each of the categories for fellowship based on the requirements.

Check the official website for detailed information and application procedure for the fellowships.

Also Read: Did you know Germany has some of the world’s best colleges for engineering? Check 5 top institutions as per QS Rankings