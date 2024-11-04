Study fashion design: From Michael Kors to Jimmy Choo, here's where some top designers studied in NYC & London

"I don't design clothes. I design dream”, this quote by the famous American fashion designer Ralph Lauren will surely strike a chord with young aspirants who want to carve a career in the world of fashion design. Check out these fashion schools in New York and London to consider studying in 2025 and their famous alumni. (Photo credit; Pexel)

Interestingly, the fashion industry has grown by leaps and bounds in the last decade. Indian students today are opting for a career in fashion design more than ever, more so due to the transition of the fashion market from a limited elite group of clients to an international body of consumers.

Notably, studying fashion is much more than just designing clothes – it encompasses all aspects of the fashion industry – from the technical skills to the historical development, current trends, and modern issues surrounding fashion today.

If you are planning to move abroad to pursue an education in fashion studies, take a look at some of the renowned schools in New York and London as per a QS Top Universities report that you can consider studying next year.

Fashion institutes in New York

New York is one of the most widely known cities for fashion. The US city boasts of some of the popular institutes for fashion design. Two of them are mentioned below:

1. Parsons, The New School for Design

Ranked third in the QS World Rankings by Subject 2024 in Arts and Design category, Parsons, The New School for Design is located in New York. The institute offers courses in fashion design for undergraduate and graduate students as well as for professionals. The institute’s alumni network includes names such as Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs, among others.

Official website: newschool.edu

2. The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Another institute for fashion studies in New York is the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). It has been ranked 151-200 in the QS WUR Ranking by Subject 2024. The institute offers a wide range of programs in fashion design, business, marketing, illustrating and styling, as informed by QS Top Universities report.

The report added that FIT boasts of alumni which include Carolina Herrera, Calvin Klein, and Michael Kors.

Official website: fitnyc.edu

Fashion institutes in London:

Apart from being home to some of the oldest yet highly-ranked institutes for fields like history, engineering, and medical sciences, London is also known for its fashion schools. They are as follows:

1. Central Saint Martins

Central Saint Martins is a part of the University of the Arts London (UAL) that offers fashion aspirants courses on fashion, textile, and jewellery design. Undergraduate students can opt for courses like BA Fashion Design in Knit, Communication, Print, Menswear, Womenswear, and more. Whereas postgraduate students can go for the Graduate in Diploma Fashion course.

Official website: arts.ac.uk

2. London College of Fashion

The London College of Fashion, also a part of UAL, offers a plethora of fashion design courses, ranging from fashion marketing, and merchandising as well as programs in beauty, cosmetic science, fashion curation, and criticism. The institute also provides courses in footwear and accessories. The alumni network includes the likes of Jimmy Choo and Rupert Sanderson.

Official website: arts.ac.uk

3. Royal College of Art

The Royal College of Art offers a range of graduate-level art and design courses across its six schools. Graduate students can opt for courses like the Fashion MA and also earn opportunities for placements in brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Burberry, as per the QS Top Universities report.

Official website: rca.ac.uk