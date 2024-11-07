UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 time table out at upsc.gov.in, check here

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 timetable. Candidates who want to appear for theCombined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination-2025 can download the timetable through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 time table out, check here

The written test will be held on February 9, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I will be held in the first shift and Paper II will be held in the second shift. The examination will have two objective type papers for each stream and the total marks is 400.

There are four alternatives for the answers to every question. For each question for which the candidate has given a wrong answer, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 time table: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the timetable.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 time table link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Once checked candidates can download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2025 registration process started on September 4 and ended on September 24, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 85 posts in the organization.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released revised UPSC Annual Calendar 2025. The revised dates for all examinations conducted by UPSC can be checked in the calendar. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.