Union Public Service Commission has released the revised UPSC Annual Calendar 2025. Candidates can check and download the calendar from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Annual Calendar 2025 revised again, check new dates here

This is the second time the UPSC Annual Calendar 2025 has been revised. It was first revised earlier in August.

As per the revised calendar, N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2025 and C.D.S. Examination (I), 2025, notification will be released on December 11, 2024. The last date to apply for both the exams is December 31, 2024. Both examinations will be held on April 13, 2025. N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 and C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025 notification will be out on May 28 and the registration process will get over on June 17, 2025. The written test will be held on September 14, 2025.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination 2025 registration process will begin on January 22, 2025 and will close on February 11, 2025. The examination will be held on May 25, 2025. The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025 will be held on August 22, 2025. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2025 will be held on November 16, 2025.

The I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination 2025 registration process will begin on February 12, 2025, and the last date to apply is till March 4, 2025. The examination will be held on June 20, 2025.

The Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025 notification will release on February 19 and the last date to apply is March 11, 2025. The written test will be held on July 20, 2025.

The calendar also has the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 and main eam dates. The prelims eam will be held on February 9, 2025, and the main examination will be conducted on June 21, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.