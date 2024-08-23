UPSC Revised Calendar 2025: All you need to know about new exam dates, check complete list here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has revised its annual calendar 2025. The official calendar has listed out the schedule of various recruitment examinations The UPSC, through the calendar, has also mentioned that “dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.” UPSC Revised Calendar 2025: Check the new exam dates here,

As per revised schedule, the examination dates are as follows:

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

• Exam begins: January 11, 2025

• Duration of exam: 2 days

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

• Date of Notification: September 4, 2024

• Last Date of Application: September 24, 2024

• Exam on: February 9, 2025

• Duration of exam: 1 day

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

• Date of Notification: September 18, 2024

• Last Date of Application: October 8, 2024

• Exam on: February 9, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 1 day

CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2025

• Date of Notification: January 1, 2025

• Last Date of Application: January 14, 2025

• Exam begins: March 8, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 2 Days

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2025

• Date of Notification: December 4, 2024

• Last Date of Application: December 24, 2024

• Exam begins: March 9, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 1 Day

NDA NA I Examination, 2025

• Date of Notification: December 11, 2024

• Last Date of Application: December 31, 2024

• Exam begins: April 13, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 1 Day

CDS I Examination, 2025

• Date of Notification: December 11, 2024

• Last Date of Application: December 31, 2024

• Exam begins: April 13, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 1 Day

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

• Date of Notification: January 22, 2025

• Last Date of Application: February 11, 2025

• Exam begins: May 25, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 1 Day

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination 2025

• Date of Notification: January 22, 2025

• Last Date of Application: February 11, 2025

• Exam begins: May 25, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 1 Day

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

• Exam Date: June 14, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 2 Days

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2025

• Date of Notification: February 12, 2025

• Last Date of Application: March 4, 2025

• Exam begins: June 20, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 3 days

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025

• Exam on: June 21, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 2 days

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025

• Exam on: June 22, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 1 Day

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

• Exam on: July 5, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 2 Days

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025

• Date of Notification Date: February 19, 2025

• Last Date of Application: March 11, 2025

• Exam begins: July 20, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 1 Day

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025

• Date of Notification Date: March 5, 2025

• Last Date of Application: March 25, 2025

• Exam begins: August 3, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 1 Day

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

• Exam on: August 9, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 2 Days

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025

• Exam on: August 22, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 5 Days

NDA NA II Examination, 2025

• Date of Notification: May 28, 2025

• Last Date of Application: June 17, 2025

• Exam begins: September 14, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 1 Day

CDS Examination (II), 2025

• Date of Notification: May 28, 2025

• Last Date of Application: June 17, 2025

• Exam begins: September 14, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 1 Day

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

• Exam on: October 4, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 2 days

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

• Exam on: November 1, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 2 days

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025

• Exam on: November 16, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 7 days

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE

• Notification Date: September 17, 2025

• Last Date of Application: October 7, 2025

• Exam on: December 13, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 2 days

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

• Exam on: December 20, 2025

• Duration of Exam: 2 days

It may be mentioned here that the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examinations 2024 is scheduled to be held on September 20 for five days. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will appear for the personality test (interview round).