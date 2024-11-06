UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Time Table 2025 released at upsc.gov.in, check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the time table for the UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 on the official website. As per the official time table, UPSC ESE Preliminary Examination 2025 will be conducted on June 8, 2025, in two shifts (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

Candidates who would like to appear for the UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 examination can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to view the time table.

As per the official time table, UPSC ESE Preliminary Examination 2025 will be conducted on June 8, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on the mentioned day.

In the first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, candidates are required to attempt the General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper-I). This will be an objective paper for 200 marks and candidates are required to attempt the questions in 2 hours of time.

In the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm, candidates from Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering are required to attempt the discipline specific paper/ Paper -II. This will be an objective paper for 300 marks and candidates need to answer the questions in 3 hours of time.

Steps to check UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 time table:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Look out for the link to check UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 time table on the main page and click it

A new page appears and candidates can go through the details

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

