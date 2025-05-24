Bengaluru Metro home guard reunites passenger with lost gold and cash in 30 minutes: Report

In a reassuring instance of efficiency, a Bengaluru Metro passenger who accidentally left behind a bag containing gold jewellery, cash, and personal documents at a Green Line station got it back in less than 30 minutes, thanks to prompt action of a home guard on duty. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at the Mahakavi Kuvempu Road Metro station. (Representational Image)(PTI File Photo)

According to a report by Indian Express, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon at the Mahakavi Kuvempu Road Metro station, when Nivedita Bhat, a commuter travelling toward Silk Institute, forgot her bag on a bench at Platform 2.

The bag, which held valuable belongings, including a nuptial chain worth nearly ₹2 lakh, cash amounting to over ₹2,000, identity documents, cards, and a basic mobile phone, was noticed by Manjulamma, a 40-year-old home guard posted at the platform, the report added.

Spotting the unattended bag around 12.45 pm, the guard quickly secured it and informed Assistant Security Officer, who then contacted the Station Controller Gavaskar Naik.

Upon inspecting the contents, the officials realised the bag held significant valuables. The mobile phone inside, though a basic feature phone without a SIM, was still active, allowing the team to access saved contacts.

Using the contact number of a friend saved on the device, BMRCL officials managed to inform Nivedita, who was then asked to return to the station and reclaim her belongings.

The quick turnaround was made possible by BMRCL’s well-defined lost-and-found protocol, officials said. “Our staff acted swiftly and responsibly. The commuter’s bag was safely handed over within half an hour,” a BMRCL spokesperson noted.

Manjulamma, originally from Turuvukere in Tumkur district, has served as a home guard with BMRCL for four years, the report further added.

BMRCL officials say that bags, jewellery, gadgets, and laptops rank among the most commonly misplaced items on the Metro network.

