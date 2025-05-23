Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Bengaluru metro updates: Technical snag halts metro services at Whitefield

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2025 08:03 AM IST

Commuters travelling towards or from Whitefield (Kadugodi) are advised to make alternative arrangements.

A technical glitch at Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro station disrupted services on the Namma Metro’s Purple Line early Friday morning, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

BMRCL assured that normal services on the Green Line remain unaffected.(X/@bykarthikreddy)
BMRCL assured that normal services on the Green Line remain unaffected.(X/@bykarthikreddy)

In a public advisory, BMRCL announced that trains have not been operating from Whitefield (Kadugodi) station since 5 am. Until the issue is resolved, metro services on the Purple Line will be available only between Ujwala Metro Station and Challaghatta.

(Also Read: AI image showing '90s Bengaluru vs 2025' goes viral, suggests Inner Line Permit as solution)

Check out the advisory here:

Commuters travelling towards or from Whitefield (Kadugodi) are advised to make alternative arrangements.

BMRCL assured that normal services on the Green Line remain unaffected.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and are working to rectify the glitch at the earliest,” the corporation said in its statement.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Metro cancels extended services on May 23 as IPL match shifts to Lucknow due to expected rain)

Meanwhile, BMRCL has also rolled back its earlier decision to extend metro services on May 23 in view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match that was initially scheduled to take place in the city.

The final home game of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), originally slated for Friday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, has been officially relocated to Lucknow due to inclement weather in Bengaluru. The Indian Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert warning of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" across the city until Thursday, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to shift the match to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow over safety and logistical concerns.

Following the venue change, BMRCL cancelled its earlier plan to operate extended metro services until 1:30 am on May 23. Metro trains on both the Purple and Green Lines will now run as per the regular schedule.

(Also Read: Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in suitcase near railway tracks in Bengaluru outskirts)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru metro updates: Technical snag halts metro services at Whitefield
