Bengaluru Metro cancels extended services on May 23 as IPL match shifts to Lucknow due to expected rain

With the final home game of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23 officially relocated to Lucknow due to inclement weather in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has rolled back its earlier decision to extend metro operations on the day. Bengaluru Metro to operate as usual on May 23. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

Also Read - Bengaluru Airport’s terminal 2 wows Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu with its eco-friendly design and architecture

The IPL fixture, initially scheduled to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was moved to the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow following a yellow alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall" across Bengaluru until Thursday. The decision was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in view of public safety and logistical concerns.

BMRCL alerts passengers

In response to the venue change, BMRCL issued a press release on Tuesday announcing the cancellation of its extended metro services. The metro authority had previously planned to run trains until 1:30 AM on May 23 to accommodate the match-day crowd. However, with the game now being played in Lucknow, metro operations on both the Purple and Green Lines will follow regular schedules without any late-night extensions.

Also Read - Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in suitcase near railway tracks in Bengaluru outskirts

“Trains will operate as per normal timings on May 23, and the special services earlier announced have been cancelled,” BMRCL stated, urging media outlets to inform commuters and the general public.

The change in venue also affects Sunrisers Hyderabad’s travel plans. The team, which was expected to fly to Bengaluru on Tuesday, has been asked to remain in Lucknow—where they played their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 19. RCB’s last two fixtures, against SRH on May 23 and LSG on May 27, will now both be held at the Ekana Stadium.