Bengaluru Airport’s terminal 2 wows Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu with its eco-friendly design and architecture

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was left impressed by the architectural marvel of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal 2 during his recent visit to the city. Taking a walkthrough of the terminal, popularly known for its lush green interiors and world-class infrastructure, Naidu praised the efforts of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) for creating a space that blends modern amenities with nature. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2.

The CM shared his experience, highlighting the terminal’s innovative design and passenger-centric approach. “Terminal 2 has been developed with state-of-the-art amenities amidst a natural setting, which is truly impressive. The integration of a natural garden within the airport is especially captivating,” he posted.

Naidu, accompanied by BIAL CEO Hari Marar, held detailed interactions with airport officials and passengers to better understand the operational framework and services offered for both domestic and international flyers. He noted that Terminal 2, which also functions as a multimodal transit hub, is a model of eco-conscious infrastructure that offers valuable insights for Andhra Pradesh’s own airport development plans.

“I’m positive that the key takeaways from today’s visit will be immensely useful as we plan to develop world-class airports in Andhra Pradesh in the coming days,” he added.

KIA's terminal-2

Terminal 2 of KIA has become an architectural attraction since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022. Designed to reflect Bengaluru’s identity as the “Garden City,” the terminal features a biophilic design with green walls, indoor gardens, and sustainable architecture.

The first phase of the terminal, constructed at an estimated cost of ₹13,000 crore, spans over 2.5 lakh square meters and is built to handle up to 25 million passengers annually. With a second phase already planned, an additional 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to accommodate future passenger growth.