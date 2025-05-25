Head of Math in Karnataka's Belagavi arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl

On Saturday, authorities in Karnataka's Belagavi announced the arrest of Hathayogi Lokeshwar Swami, a 30-year-old head of Ram Mandir Math in Mekali village, Raibag taluk, following allegations of kidnapping and repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl. Head of Math arrested after a minor girl filed a rape case on the accused.

Also Read - Bengaluru villa horror: Tenants harassed, locked out, threatened with false cases

The arrest took place on Thursday after the minor lodged a complaint detailing the horrific ordeal that began on May 13. According to the police, the victim was brought to the Math by her family, who had been advised by relatives that the swami could heal her illness and resolve her troubles through spiritual means. In her statement, the girl revealed that on May 13, while she was returning home from a relative’s place, the accused offered her a ride, only to abduct her instead. She alleged that over the next two days, from May 13 to May 15, Lokeshwar Swami raped her multiple times in lodges located in Raichur and Bagalkot.

After the assaults, he reportedly abandoned her at the Mahalingpur bus stand, threatening to kill her if she spoke about the incident to anyone, a senior officer disclosed. The crime came to light a few days later when the traumatized girl confided in her father, who urged her to report the matter to the authorities.

Also Read - Zepto delivery agent assaults customer in Bengaluru after address dispute, case registered

Following her complaint, a case was filed under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, leading to the swami’s arrest on Thursday, the police confirmed. More details will be revealed after the primary investigation.

In a similar incident earlier, chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, faced charges of sexual abuse of minor girls in his Math located in the state. He was later released on the bail.

(With PTI inputs)