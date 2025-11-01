Two young brothers, 8 and 6, drown in Bengaluru lake after skipping tuition: Report

A tragic incident unfolded in Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Layout on Thursday evening when two brothers, Jaganadhan S (8) and Sanjay S (6), reportedly drowned while playing near a BBMP-maintained lake. The boys, students of a private school in Ullala Upanagar, are believed to have gone to the lake after skipping their evening tuition. The disappearance of the two boys in Bengaluru led to frantic searches by their parents, only to discover the devastating news later that evening.

Police officials investigating the case said the drowning likely occurred between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm, though the tragedy was discovered only around 9:00 pm, said a report by The Times of India.

Their father, Subramani, who works as a mason, had dropped the children off at school that morning, while their mother, Mamatha, employed as a helper at a private firm, returned home from work around 8:15 pm to find the boys missing. When Subramani arrived home a short while later, the couple began searching frantically after learning from the tuition teacher that their sons had been absent for the past four days.

As they continued to look for the children, one of Jaganadhan’s friends revealed that he had gone to play with the brothers near the lake but had left earlier in the evening. Alarmed, the parents rushed to the site, where they discovered Jaganadhan’s body floating in the water, the report stated.

He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital but was referred to Rajarajeshwari Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. With the help of local swimmers and relatives, the family managed to recover Sanjay’s body shortly after. He too was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.