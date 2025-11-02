Bengaluru friends dress up as Ejipura flyover and Sony Signal for Halloween: ‘True horror’

Some people fear the supernatural. Some are scared of the unknown. Bengaluru residents, however, know that true horror lies in the city’s infamous traffic gridlocks. Perhaps that is why two Halloween costumes paying homage to Bengaluru traffic and civic issues have struck a chord with the internet. Paarug Sethi and Shivani dress up as Ejipura flyover and Sony Signal for Halloween (X/@paarugsethi)

X user Paarug Sethi and his friend Shivani dressed up as Bengaluru’s infamous Ejipura flyover and Sony Signal for a Halloween party.

The Ejipura flyover has been under construction for several years now, bogged down by prolonged delays. The flyover is aimed at easing one of Bengaluru’s most notorious traffic choke points, but its constant state of being under construction has made it the subject of many jokes.

Sony Signal in Koramangala is another place where traffic jams are not only common but expected. The signal was once memorably described as “hell on earth” in a Reddit post.

Halloween costumes on Bengaluru traffic

For a Halloween 2025 party, Sethi and his friend Shivani dressed up as the two infamous traffic choke points of Bengaluru. Paarug Sethi wore a picture of the incomplete Ejipura flyover as a headcap, while Shivani wore a placard reading “Sony” along with the three colours of the traffic light.

Sethi is a 24-year-old Bengaluru resident who works in tech. He told HT.com that the idea of dressing up as Ejipura flyover came to him when his friend Arpit, founder of Offlyn, told him he was organising a Halloween party.

“I think more than just traffic, it’s also kind of amusing (and sad) that we’d be approaching the 10 year anniversary of an incomplete project like this,” Sethi told HT.com

He shared a photo of the Halloween costumes on X, where it has gone viral.

Internet applauds idea

Internet users loved the Halloween costumes and praised their execution in the comments section of the now-viral X post.

“Absolute class,” wrote one X user. “Wow! True horror, really,” said another.

“Ejipura flyover outfit is missing the mounds of trash at the bottom otherwise nailed it!” one person added.