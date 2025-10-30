100 years later, still the same story: AI image of Bengaluru’s Ejipura flyover in 2125 goes viral. See pic

A futuristic image depicting Bengaluru’s Ejipura flyover, shared widely on social media platform Instagram, has gone viral, sparking debate among residents. Users are sharing the AI-generated image with witty captions and meme. (Instagram-Karnataka Portfolio )

The image, titled “Koramangala Ejipura 100 Years From Now,” shows a highly advanced cityscape with flying cars, neon-lit buildings, and laser beams crisscrossing the sky — all set against the familiar backdrop of the unfinished flyover pillars.

Users are sharing the AI-generated image with witty captions and memes, calling it a “sneak peek” into Bengaluru’s distant future where technology has evolved, but the flyover construction still remains incomplete.

The Ejipura-Koramangala flyover, which has been under construction for several years, has often been at the centre of online jokes about civic delays. This viral image has reignited that conversation.

Social media reactions

''Some marvellous material is being used for its construction it seems. The pillars are still intact even after 110 years under construction and public inconvenience. Engineers must be focused on learning a language,'' a user jokingly said.

''Yes, for sure. It is a monument to the failure of the government. They defecated in the heart of the silicon valley of the country,''another user commented.

''100 yrs from now...corruption will still be the highest and infrastructure will be worst,''a third user wrote.