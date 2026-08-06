Nikita Bier steps down as product chief at Elon Musk’s X after just one year

Nikita Bier is stepping down from his role as head of product at X, Elon Musk’s social media platform, after just one year. He will stay on at the company as an advisor. Nikita Bier (R) served as the Head of Product at Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter)

Bier broke the news himself in an X post, writing: “Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to pass the torch and demote myself to my natural state: a poster. I'll be stepping back from leading product for X and will continue on as an advisor.”

The American entrepreneur had been appointed product chief at X in July 2025.

‘The privilege of a lifetime’ In his X post shared Wednesday, Bier said that serving “the X community has been the privilege of a lifetime.” However, he acknowledged that the role of product chief left him with little time for anything else.

“X is, and will remain, the most important communication technology in history. But running this app is a 24/7 job and it's now time for me to take a breather,” he said.