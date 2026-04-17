Nikita Bier lashes out at Indian-origin founder Aravind Srinivas over recent X post

X’s product head, Nikita Bier, in a tweet, accused Indian-origin founder Aravind Srinivas of running “undisclosed promotion campaigns”. His tweet came in reply to an X post shared on Perplexity’s official profile about Perplexity Computer. X’s product head Nikita Bier (L) and Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas (R). (X/@nikitabier, AFP)

What started it all? “Today we're releasing Personal Computer. Personal Computer integrates with the Perplexity Mac App for secure orchestration across your local files, native apps, and browser. We’re rolling this out to all Perplexity Max subscribers and everyone on the waitlist starting today,” the brand tweeted.

Also Read: Indian woman complains of $30 payout from X. Nikita Bier says ‘I think we overpaid’

What is the Personal Computer? According to the company’s official website, it “unifies every current AI capability into a single system.”

“It operates the software stack just like a human co-worker would: by using it. Computer reasons, delegates, searches, builds, remembers, codes, and delivers.”

What did Nikita Bier say? “Can you please stop the undisclosed promotion campaigns? It deceives users and it does not reflect well on your company or your integrity,” he tweeted and tagged Perplexity CEO, Aravind Srinivas.

Nikita Bier also shared a tweet thread by Simon Goddek, a PhD biotechnologist and CEO of premium supplement brand Sunfluencer. In his posts, Goddek alleged that “There are massive promo networks for crypto and AI scams on this platform [X] that operate completely unethically, openly violate X’s TOS, and engage in money laundering.” In the same thread, he shared a screenshot claiming it shows an advertisement from Perplexity, which has not been disclosed as a paid promotion.