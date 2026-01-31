Nikita Bier accuses China of flooding Elon Musk's X with porn during civil unrest: 'Been a difficult problem to solve’

“The Chinese government floods X search results with porn whenever there is political unrest—to prevent their citizens from finding out real-time information. This has been a difficult problem to solve but we are aware & working on it,” wrote Nikita Bier.

He shared the post in response to an X user asking, “Chinese search on X is broken. It’s filled with spam and illicit ads, making it impossible to find useful info. Also, when using the 'from:' filter to search my own posts, many from the last 48 hours are missing from the results. Given the surge in Chinese-speaking users, fixing the search infrastructure is becoming an urgent matter. The current state of spam-filled results and poor indexing of recent tweets is detrimental to user retention. I hope to see an update on this soon. Thank you.” The X user had also tagged Elon Musk and Nikita Bier on the post.