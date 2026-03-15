Indian woman complains of $30 payout from X. Nikita Bier says ‘I think we overpaid’

An X account purportedly belonging to an Indian woman was suspended after it complained about not earning enough through the platform’s Creator Revenue Sharing program. The incident unfolded when the account, apparently belonging to a woman named Vaishali Pandit, tagged X’s product head Nikita Bier in a post and complained about the low payout. Nikita Bier (R) serves as the Head of Product at Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter)

In her post, Vaishali Pandit said she had only received $30.50 as payout for the period between January 31 to February 14.

The X Creator Revenue Sharing program is a monetisation scheme that lets users earn money from the content they post on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. In simple terms, creators who meet certain requirements — such as having many followers, millions of post views, and a paid X Premium subscription — can receive a share of revenue generated from engagement with their posts.

(Also read: 21-year-old reveals how much he earns per month by posting on X: ‘More than average campus placement’)

X account suspended However, complaining about the low payout backfired for the Indian content creator, whose account was soon suspended.

Nikita Bier, head of product at X, shared a video showing how the account belonging to Vaishali Pandit had repeatedly posted just one thing — “Jai Mata Di” — several times. Bier then sarcastically posted that instead of underpaying, the platform had probably overpaid the creator.

“I think we overpaid,” Bier wrote.