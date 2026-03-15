Indian woman complains of $30 payout from X. Nikita Bier says ‘I think we overpaid’
An X account purportedly belonging to an Indian woman was suspended after it complained about not earning enough through the platform’s Revenue Sharing program.
An X account purportedly belonging to an Indian woman was suspended after it complained about not earning enough through the platform’s Creator Revenue Sharing program. The incident unfolded when the account, apparently belonging to a woman named Vaishali Pandit, tagged X’s product head Nikita Bier in a post and complained about the low payout.
In her post, Vaishali Pandit said she had only received $30.50 as payout for the period between January 31 to February 14.
The X Creator Revenue Sharing program is a monetisation scheme that lets users earn money from the content they post on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. In simple terms, creators who meet certain requirements — such as having many followers, millions of post views, and a paid X Premium subscription — can receive a share of revenue generated from engagement with their posts.
(Also read: 21-year-old reveals how much he earns per month by posting on X: ‘More than average campus placement’)
X account suspended
However, complaining about the low payout backfired for the Indian content creator, whose account was soon suspended.
Nikita Bier, head of product at X, shared a video showing how the account belonging to Vaishali Pandit had repeatedly posted just one thing — “Jai Mata Di” — several times. Bier then sarcastically posted that instead of underpaying, the platform had probably overpaid the creator.
“I think we overpaid,” Bier wrote.
Some time later, the Vaishali Pandit X account was suspended.
It is not clear whether the account actually belonged to a woman named Vaishali, was a bot, or was a person pretending to be a woman. Public opinion leaned towards the last option, and the incident soon sparked a debate around whether it was fair to have the account suspended.
“A creator with 70K followers got a $30.52 payout from Jan 31 - March 13 and tags Nikita that she’s being underpaid. Nikita says she's overpaid and suspends the account. Fair moderation or too harsh?” asked X user Joshua.
“A catfish tagged Nikita for low payout. Nikita suspended his account so that he doesn't cry about payout anymore,” another posted.
“She wanted more payout with this catfish account,” a user added.
(Also read: Pakistan man hacked 31 accounts on X to post fake AI videos during US-Iran war)
Earlier this month, Bier had announced changes to X’s revenue sharing program. He said the platform is tightening enforcement against AI-generated war media posted without disclosure.
Under the new rules, users who post AI-generated videos of armed conflict without labelling them as such will be barred from the platform’s Creator Revenue Sharing program for 90 days. Repeat violations could result in permanent removal from the program.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More