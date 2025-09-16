Engineer earns 30,000 a month by posting on X: 'More than average campus placement'

An X user claims to have earned over ₹32,000 in a month simply by posting regularly on the social media platform. Kanav – whose X bio describes him as a 21-year-old engineer – shared a screenshot of his earnings from X. An X user reveals how much he earns through the platform (Representational image)

The screenshot shows that between July 5 and August 30, he received ₹67,419 from Elon Musk’s social media platform. The money was paid out in five installments, with the largest one-time payout being ₹21,097.

HT.com has reached out to Kanav for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

X paying more than starting salaries

In the month of August alone, Kanav managed to earn ₹32,000 by posting on X. He indicated that this is already more than what most people earn in a month when they start working.

“Posting on X is already paying me more than average tier 3 campus placement and I literally only started 2 months ago,” wrote the engineer while sharing the screenshot of his earnings.

HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of this data.

As proof, Kanav shared the average salary offered by companies coming to his college for campus placements. He did not share the source of his data, but his screenshot shows that the lowest package was ₹1 lakh per annum.

The highest pay package offered by a company at his “tier 3” college campus placements was ₹5 lakh per annum – this should come to around ₹41,000 per month, but the in-hand amount would actually be much less.

How does X pay creators?

Content creators earn money on X (formerly Twitter) through the Creator Revenue Sharing program. To be eligible for the program, an X user must have a Premium subscription. They must also have at least 5 million organic impressions over three months, and have at least 500 verified users.

Once approved, they earn a share of the ad revenue generated from ads shown in replies to their posts. Payouts are processed every two weeks, with a minimum payout threshold of $10.

Kanav also shared a screenshot of his analytics dashboard, according to which he has 882 verified followers and 28.4 million impressions.