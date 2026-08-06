Fresh survey to ease congestion outside Chandigarh railway station

With no respite from traffic congestion around the Chandigarh railway station, UT senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh, along with railway officials, conducted another joint survey on Wednesday to explore the possibility of shifting the bus stop and widening the road to ensure smoother U-turns for long CTU buses. According to a senior railway official, during Wednesday’s survey, officials discussed the shifting of the U-turn a few metres away from the station to decongest the road (HT File)

A similar exercise had been carried out last Monday too, a day after Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari flagged the traffic issues outside the railway station on X.

According to a senior railway official, during Wednesday’s survey, officials discussed the shifting of the U-turn a few metres away from the station to decongest the road. The SSP and railway officials also inspected a stretch where a separate U-turn facility for heavy vehicles could be created.

At the same time, the possibility of shifting the bus stop a few metres away from the station was considered to improve vehicular movement.

The old heritage engine installed near the bus stop will also be shifted to Ambala soon, the official said. Traffic police personnel continue to be deployed on the stretch to issue challans against vehicles parked in no-parking areas. Barricades with no-parking signs have also been installed to regulate traffic movement.

Temporary platform changes

Chandigarh railway station will witness temporary platform changes and traffic/OHE blocks from August 8 to September 6 due to ongoing construction work by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) on platforms 2/3 and 4/5.

Railways will impose 12 blocks (six each) during the period to facilitate the work. The blocks will be scheduled between 10:10 am and 2:10 pm on August 8, 12, 19, 26, 31 and September 4 on lines 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, while blocks on lines 6, 7 and 8 will be observed on August 10, 17, 21, 28, and on September 2 and 6 from 9:45 am to 1:45 pm.

During the work, platforms allotted to some trains, including train numbers 12046, 14542, 15531, 12058, 54532, 14616, 14332 and 64516, will be temporarily changed. Passengers have been advised to check announcements and display boards at the station before travelling.

Train number 15903 (Dibrugarh–Chandigarh) will also be regulated for around 60 minutes between Saharanpur junction (SRE) and Chandigarh junction railway station (CDG) on August 10, 17, 24, 31 and September 4 due to the work.