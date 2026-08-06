Bhiwani man booked for rape of private university student in Mohali

Kharar police on Wednesday booked a private university student in Mohali on rape charges following a complaint by a 22-year-old female student from the same university. The complainant alleged that the accused secretly recorded photographs and videos without her knowledge and later used them to blackmail her into continuing the relationship. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, Mohit Kumar Yadav of Bhiwani, Haryana, has been booked under Sections 64 (rape) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the complainant alleged that the accused introduced himself to her in October 2025 as a fellow student from the same university.

The woman alleged that the accused gradually befriended her by assuring her that he would help secure an internship and employment, and also assist with internal assessments. The victim claimed that Yadav repeatedly pressured her to meet him and, in February 2026, allegedly took her to a hotel near the university, where he forcibly established physical relations with her.

The complainant alleged that the accused secretly recorded photographs and videos without her knowledge and later used them to blackmail her into continuing the relationship. She alleged that he threatened to circulate the material among her family members and on social media if she refused his demands.

According to the first information report (FIR), the accused allegedly continued threatening the complainant after she ended contact with him. She also alleged that he threatened to take his own life and later warned her father that he would upload the videos online and carry out an acid attack on her.

The complainant said she initially approached the cybercrime helpline and the women’s helpline before lodging a formal complaint with the police. Based on her statement, Kharar police on Wednesday registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.