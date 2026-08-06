Mayor seeks 15-day traffic survey to ease Sinhagad Rd congestion

Pune: Mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Wednesday directed the traffic police to conduct a comprehensive survey of Sinhagad Road and submit a report within 15 days to help prepare a long-term traffic management plan amid mounting complaints of chronic congestion, officials said. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure (left) on Wednesday directed traffic police to conduct survey of Sinhagad Road and submit report within 15 days to help prepare plan amid mounting complaints of congestion. (HT)

The survey will cover the main carriageway, alternative routes and major junctions from Dhayari, Narhe, Nanded City and Vadgaon to Dandekar Bridge. Based on its findings, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will undertake infrastructure works and appoint traffic wardens to improve traffic flow.

As an immediate measure, Nagpure directed the police to deploy more traffic personnel and wardens at key junctions during peak hours.

The directions were issued during an emergency review meeting at the Sinhagad Road ward office, attended by police officials, elected representatives and senior civic officers.

Corporators flagged daily traffic snarls between Umbrya Ganpati Chowk in Dhayari and Dandekar Bridge during morning and evening rush hours, saying that commuters, schoolchildren, office-goers, and patients face severe delays due to inadequate traffic management.

They alleged that traffic personnel were frequently absent from key junctions during peak hours, resulting in traffic violations, wrong-side driving, illegal parking and encroachments. They also claimed repeated representations to the traffic police had yielded little improvement.

Nagpure criticised the traffic police for failing to deploy adequate personnel during peak congestion.

“Traffic police are rarely seen when congestion is at its worst. Even when officers are present, they appear to be more focused on issuing challans than regulating traffic. Citizens expect smooth traffic management, especially during peak hours,” she said.

She also questioned why the traffic police had not consistently alerted the civic administration about encroachments obstructing roads and worsening congestion.

The mayor said permissions for festivals, processions and public events should be granted only after assessing their impact on traffic movement and noise pollution. She added that an all-party delegation would soon meet the Pune police commissioner to discuss recurring congestion on Sinhagad Road.

Corporators also sought regular deployment of traffic police at major junctions during rush hours, joint anti-encroachment drives by the police and PMC, action against illegal parking, priority for traffic regulation over punitive action during peak hours, removal of DP boxes and overhead utility cables obstructing roads, immediate repair of potholes and relocation of bus stops causing bottlenecks.

Nagpure assured full PMC support for the exercise. “The PMC is ready to provide all necessary assistance to ease traffic congestion on Sinhagad Road. The traffic police should complete a detailed survey of the main road, alternative routes and major junctions from Dhayari, Vadgaon, Narhe, Nanded City and Rajaram Bridge to Navsha Maruti within 15 days. Based on the report, the civic administration will immediately undertake the required measures,” she said.