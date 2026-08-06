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    Employee booked for ₹7.8 lakh computer theft

    Police have registered theft case against an employee for allegedly stealing 31 computer systems worth 7.8 lakh from an IT company in Kharadi

    Updated on: Aug 6, 2026, 08:05:01 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Pune: The Kharadi police have registered a theft case against an employee for allegedly stealing 31 computer systems worth 7.8 lakh from an IT company in Kharadi.

    Police have registered theft case against an employee for allegedly stealing 31 computer systems worth ₹7.8 lakh from an IT company in Kharadi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
    Police have registered theft case against an employee for allegedly stealing 31 computer systems worth ₹7.8 lakh from an IT company in Kharadi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    According to the police, the theft took place in the early hours of June 11 at the office of Digitite Solutions Limited in E-Park, Knowledge Park, Kharadi. The accused, Sahil Vyavhare, 25, of Dhayari and an employee of the company, allegedly stole computer systems worth 7,80,580 from the office premises.

    “The accused was working in the company’s technical department,” the investigating officer said.

    Based on a complaint filed by a 37-year-old Hinjewadi resident, the Kharadi police registered a case under Section 306 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

    The accused is yet to be arrested.

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    Home/Cities/Pune News/Employee Booked For ₹7.8 Lakh Computer Theft
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