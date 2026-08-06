Punjab: Resolution lauding ovt on jobs passed, Oppn demands white paper

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a heated debate over employment generation and government recruitment as the House passed a resolution lauding the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for providing jobs on merit and ensuring transparency in the recruitment process over the past four-and-a-half years. Industries and commerce minister Aman Arora, who was speaking in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, defended the government’s employment record. (HT Photo)

The resolution, moved by AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal during the third day of the ongoing monsoon session, appreciated the government for providing 68,228 government jobs to deserving candidates without political recommendations or corruption. It also commended the state government for attracting investments to generate employment opportunities in the private sector.

The resolution was passed amid objections from the Opposition, with Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators demanding that the government release a white paper on recruitments made during its tenure.

Congress MLA Avtar Henry Jr questioned the government’s claims and sought detailed information on all appointments made since the AAP came to power. He demanded that the government disclose how many recruits belonged to Punjab and how many were from outside the state, besides specifying whether the appointments were regular, outsourced or temporary.

Cong member Sukhpal Singh Khaira supported the demand, saying the government should place complete recruitment data before the House.

SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who has now joined Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, also sought clarity on the number of non-domicile candidates appointed to government departments.

The demand triggered sharp exchanges between treasury and opposition benches, with ruling party legislators accusing the Congress and SAD of refusing to acknowledge the government’s achievements.

Replying to the debate, industries and commerce minister Aman Arora, who was speaking in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, defended the government’s employment record. He said Punjab had attracted investments worth ₹1,83,837 crore, resulting in the creation of 6.36 lakh private-sector jobs over the last four-and-a-half years.

Arora acknowledged that Punjab’s unemployment rate remained higher than the national average but asserted that sustained industrial investment would gradually improve the situation. He cited the example of Japanese steel manufacturer AICHI Steel, which, he said, increased its proposed investment in Punjab from ₹500 crore to ₹1,100 crore, reflecting growing investor confidence in the state.

During the discussion, Congress MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia alleged that not a single youth from his Shahkot constituency had secured a government job under the present government. Rejecting the claim, Arora challenged the MLA to organise a public meeting in Shahkot.

“If the people say they have not received jobs, I will resign as minister and MLA. If they say otherwise, Laddi should resign,” Arora said.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains also participated in the debate, claiming that alongside transparent recruitment, the state had significantly improved the education system.

Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhillon countered by citing an official reply to an unstarred question, stating that enrolment in government schools had fallen from 29.62 lakh students in 2022 to 23.64 lakh in 2026. Bains responded that previous records contained duplicate enrolments, with many students registered in more than one school, and that the data had since been streamlined to ensure better resource management.

Addressing criticism over unemployment, Aman Arora said no government could guarantee employment to every citizen. He maintained that the government’s responsibility was to create an ecosystem that encourages industrial growth and generates employment opportunities.

“We are not here merely to provide numbers but to create an atmosphere where every young person can stand on his own feet,” Arora said.

Responding to the Opposition’s demand for a white paper, the minister suggested that legislators could seek the information through the Right to Information (RTI) Act or directly interact with the public.

Taking a swipe at the previous Congress government, Arora described its “Har Ghar Naukri” promise as “the biggest fraud committed on Punjab’s youth.”

Cabinet ministers Baljit Kaur, Barinder Goyal, and Mehal Kalan MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori also participated in the discussion before the House adopted the resolution amid continued opposition protests.