Clean roads, lush parks, no potholes! Guess this neighbourhood in Bengaluru. Video

A viral social media post that praised a privately developed township in Bengaluru's northern outskirts for its immaculate planning, wide roads, and pedestrian-friendly design has reignited the debate on the city’s infrastructure. A viral video showcasing Bengaluru's Bhartiya City has sparked conversations about the effectiveness of privately developed townships versus government-managed infrastructure in India. (X)

An X user who shared a video of the area wrote, “I was in Bengaluru and was blown away by how this 200 acre area is maintained by private firms. Roads were pothole/dust free, with proper markings. Proper plantation with wide footpaths. What is stopping our Government from maintaining roads like this?”

The video, which quickly gained traction online, showcased a neighbourhood called Bhartiya City, focusing on it’s clean streets, expansive parks, and cycling-friendly pathways. The user described it as “one of the most well-designed areas in Bangalore” and added, “I don’t have to be on the road while cycling, there is a nice wide pavement, and I can even cycle into the park if I want to. The vibe here is just so calm and peaceful.”

The posts also highlighted the township’s towering skyscraper apartments, some that seemed over 50 floors high, and its lush green spaces that offer residents a rare blend of urban comfort and serenity.

Watch the video here:

Social media users praised the locality and compared it to international urban developments, with one writing, “From Delhi to Bangalore, privately managed properties are always going to be top tier places!”

“Pvt townships (like what tata - birlas built) seem to be the only way one can have some semblance of structure & order in India,” another replied.

“Point is not that who has built them or maintaining them..... difference is who is using them, the area shown in video is used by class people of our society, while other is used by masses, allow masses to enter in this area and see the difference in one month,” a response read.