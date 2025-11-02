Bengaluru’s Magadi road-Mysuru highway link faces another delay, now pushed to 2026: Report

Commuters hoping for a smooth new route between Magadi Road and the Bengaluru–Mysuru access-controlled highway will have to wait a bit longer. The much-anticipated 11-km arterial road, developed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), has hit yet another delay, with its opening now expected only in early 2026. Commuters eager for the new 11-km link between Magadi Road and the Bengaluru–Mysuru highway will face additional delays, with the opening now pushed to early 2026. (Representative image) (Shakti Yadav/HT File Photo)

Originally set for completion in November 2025, the project is nearing its final phase but has been slowed by weather and pending approvals, said a report by The Times of India. The key missing piece is a railway underpass near Challaghatta, which has been stalled for two months due to relentless rain and pending clearance from the South Western Railway (SWR).

A senior BDA engineer said they are using box-push technology for the underpass, adding that the precast segments have been ready for weeks, but continuous rain and railway safety permissions have held them back. They are set to launch the girders and complete the push-box work once SWR gives the green light, he said.

The underpass, spanning 14 metres in width, will accommodate six lanes of traffic and link the city’s western corridors more efficiently. The ₹500-crore project passes through several fast-developing localities including Kambipura, Challaghatta, Kommaghatta, Sulikere, and Kannalli, featuring bridges, culverts, and rotary junctions along the way, the report said.

For now, BDA plans to connect the new stretch to the highway via a T-junction, though officials say a comprehensive integration plan with the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR-2) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects is on the drawing board. This larger network will eventually include signal-free corridors, cloverleaf interchanges, and underpasses, ensuring smoother access between Magadi Road, Kengeri, and Mysuru Road, the report stated.