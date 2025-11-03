Bengaluru sees coolest October in three years despite below-average rainfall? Here's what IMD data says

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory in Bengaluru recorded 127.9 mm of rainfall this October, notably below the average of 186.4 mm for the month, a social media post noted. Despite the rainfall deficit, the city experienced its coolest October in three years, with the average maximum temperature settling at 28.18 degrees Celsius, it added.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

However, IMD data noted that the average minimum temperature in the Bengaluru South district dropped to 15.3 degrees Celsius, with parts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Hassan districts recording lows between 15 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, according to its daily bulletin.

Rainfall trends across Karnataka Between October 1 and 31, 2025, district-wise rainfall analysis by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) showed three districts received “large excess” rainfall, while seven districts recorded “excess” rainfall and another seven saw “normal” rainfall. However, 14 districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Haveri, and Shivamogga reported “deficit” rainfall. Notably, no districts experienced “large deficits” or completely dry conditions during this period.

Forecast: Light showers expected The IMD has now forecasted light rain in isolated areas across Tumakuru, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru (Urban and Rural), Chikkaballapura, Kolar, and Kodagu over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, dry weather is expected to prevail in Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga, and Vijayanagara districts.

In Bengaluru city, the BBMP forecast indicated a partly cloudy sky with light rain likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively, for the next two days.