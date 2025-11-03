Netflix to open 2nd India office in Hyderabad, internet calls it Bengaluru’s loss

Netflix has chosen Hyderabad as the location for its second office in India after Mumbai. The global streaming giant has leased a 41,000 square-foot office space in HITECH City for the upcoming office. Netflix will open its second office in India in Hyderabad. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to a report in Cinejosh, the new office will likely house teams focusing on regional content development, project supervision, technical workflows and vendor management for production and post-production tasks.

Hyderabad vs Bengaluru

Some social media users were surprised by the choice of Hyderabad over Bengaluru for Netflix’s second office in India. Bengaluru, often called the tech hub of India, is the site of some of the country’s most prominent tech companies like Google, Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Microsoft and many more.

“So many companies one after another are choosing Hyderabad over Bangalore to open their new office,” one popular X account posted in reaction to the Netflix news. “If I were ruling Bangalore, I would have sleepless nights to fix Traffic and potholes to stop this happen but I'm not in power and those in power are sleeping.”

“Isn't it good that companies are diversifying locations and one single place is nor getting overburdened? Bangalore has already reached a threshold. Let other cities flourish,” another X user countered.

X user Pooja Lapasia compared India’s major metros, writing: “Hyderabad has offices but Bangalore has the minds and the vibes while Mumbai has money and Delhi has power.”

Some called it evidence of the fact that while Bengaluru has fostered a culture of innovation in tech, Hyderabad is catching up. Bengaluru, bogged down by infrastructural issues, loses out to Hyderabad in terms of quality of life, said some X users.

“Another problem is Bangalore only wants Kannada speaking companies to operate there! Otherwise you will be discriminated against like a third class citizen!” an X user theorised.

“Bangalore is already overcrowded. We need to decongest,” another opined.