Bengaluru ORR vs Hyderabad ORR: Man lists 3 differences, says 'justice to Silicon City'

A social media user on X has sparked a debate by comparing Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) with Bengaluru’s ORR, which is well-known for its long traffic snarls. The post has since garnered attention from X users, with many weighing in on Bengaluru’s traffic woes and poor road conditions.(X@sudarshanindi)

The post has been shared by @sudarshanindi on Thursday. The X user highlighted the stark differences between the two cities’ ring roads. According to the post, Hyderabad’s ORR features eight lanes, smooth surfaces, and clearly marked lanes, while Bengaluru’s ORR has no proper lane markings, uneven surfaces, and potholes.

The post also criticised the cleanliness of Bengaluru’s ORR, noting that Hyderabad’s roads appear well-maintained, whereas Bengaluru’s is littered with garbage.

Expressing his frustration, the user wrote: “I rest my case. Hope within a month, the Greater Bengaluru Authority does justice to Silicon City.”

''Not hating bangalore but pointing out the worst infra we have & how tired people are driving on these roads and my last statement in post is req civic authorities to do justice to silicon city,'' he further added.

Social media reactions

''You can compare the roads of the gachibowli & FD with ORR of BLR. ( i agree still BLR roads are in bad shape) Not the ORR to ORR. See the areas under the sections. History of the both cities is different . Hyderabad has more residential area because of twin cities,''a user wrote.

''Hyderbad ORR is probably one of the most well planned and maintained expressways in the entire country. It sets the bar too high. Imagine a perfect loop around the city, which is 200 KMs long, with around 20 exists and 120 kmph speed limit. It’s hard to match this,''another commented.

''In Bangalore, Only the name is outer .. nothing outer about it anymore ..it was outer 15 yrs ago,'' a third user wrote.