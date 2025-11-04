Namma Metro Pink Line in Bengaluru: Will 13.76-km stretch be operational in May 2026? Here’s what we know

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s recent post on social media has sparked confusion over the launch schedule of Namma Metro’s Pink Line. While he claimed that the entire 21.26-km line would be operational by May 2026, senior officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have clarified that the project will open in two stages. The remaining 13.76-km underground stretch from Dairy Circle to Nagavara is likely to open by December 2026. (AI generated image-Google Gemini)

The 7.5-km elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere is expected to begin operations by May 2026. The remaining 13.76-km underground stretch from Dairy Circle to Nagavara is likely to open by December 2026, as per a report by Deccan Herald (DH).

A senior BMRCL official told DH that the elevated section is “nearly complete”, with only minor works left to finish before launch. This segment, which runs entirely along Bannerghatta Road, will have six stations — Tavarekere, Jayadeva Hospital, JP Nagar 4th Phase, IIMB, Hulimavu, and Kalena Agrahara. The Jayadeva Hospital station, reportedly the tallest metro station in South India, will serve as an interchange point for the network.

In contrast, work on the underground section is still ongoing despite tunnelling having been completed in December 2024. The 13.76-km corridor, which passes through Dairy Circle, MG Road, and Nagavara, will include 12 stations and feature the city’s fourth interchange at MG Road.

The civil and track-laying works between Dairy Circle and Shivajinagar are nearly complete, while system installations such as the Electronic Control System (ECS), Tunnel Ventilation System (TVS), firefighting pipelines, Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gates, and signalling equipment are in progress. Preparations are also being made for full-height Platform Screen Doors (PSDs), with a prototype already set up at MG Road station.

On the Cantonment–Nagavara stretch, tracks have been laid up to Venkateshpura and are advancing towards KG Halli. Station work on this section is around 95 per cent complete, with most escalators and lifts already installed. Once system works are finished within the next few months, the focus will shift to interior finishing, including ceilings, fire doors, and granite flooring.

Meanwhile, BMRCL expects to receive the first prototype of the driverless train for the Pink Line from BEML by the end of November. The train will undergo several weeks of static testing at the Kothanur depot before mainline trial runs begin. A total of 23 trains will be supplied for the corridor.