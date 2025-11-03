Bengaluru woman longing for a child kidnaps four-year-old boy with friend’s help, arrested: Report

The Chikkajala police in Bengaluru have arrested two women for allegedly abducting a four-year-old boy from the Hunasemaranahalli area. The accused have been identified as Hemavathi, aged 43 years old, a salon worker from Yeshwantpur, and her accomplice, Khurshid alias Kamala, aged 40 years old. The suspects, Hemavathi and Khurshid, were tracked down within five hours after the boy's father reported him missing in Bengaluru. (Representative photo)

The incident came to light on October 25 when the boy’s father, Amaraiah, an autorickshaw driver, reported his child missing. He rushed to the police station after receiving a call from his mother saying the child had disappeared while playing near their home, said a report by The Hindu.

Acting swiftly, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which captured a woman walking away with the boy. Using the footage and other technical clues, officers were able to track down both suspects and rescue the child within five hours of the abduction, the report said. The boy was safely reunited with his family the same day.

Investigations revealed that Hemavathi, who had been living alone following three failed marriages, was reportedly desperate to have a child of her own. She had confided in Khurshid, who allegedly helped plan the kidnapping.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigation is underway to determine if the duo had any prior involvement in similar crimes.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.