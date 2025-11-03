Bengaluru office horror: How simple ‘light turn-off’ request at 1 AM by manager led to his murder

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his manager following a verbal spat over switching off a light at their workplace. The incident occurred at 1 AM in Bengaluru. Police have registered a case of murder in regard with the incident and taken the accused into custody. (Image-Pixaby)

The victim has been identified as Bheemesh Babu, a 41-year-old man. He worked at Data Digital Bank, a private firm that handles daily video storage for film shoots. According to a PTI report, he was a native of Chitradurga district. The incident took place on Saturday inside a rented office.

The accused is Somala Vamshi, a native of Vijayawada. According to officers investigating the case, Bheemesh and his co-worker Vamshi were the only two employees staying overnight in the office. The two reportedly had an argument over keeping the lights on.

However, what began as a minor disagreement quickly escalated into a violent altercation. In a sudden outburst, Vamshi allegedly attacked Bheemesh with a dumbbell, hitting him on the forehead and killing him instantly.

Following the incident, Vamshi reportedly went straight to the Govindraj Nagar police station, where he confessed to the crime and surrendered to the cops.

Police have registered a case of murder in regard with the incident and taken the accused into custody. Investigators said they are conducting further inquiries to piece together the full sequence of events that led to the fatal confrontation, said the report.



(With inputs from PTI)