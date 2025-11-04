Edit Profile
    Canadian in Bengaluru shares viral video on HSR Layout’s broken footpaths: ‘It all starts with encroachment’

    A viral video by Canadian influencer Caleb Friesen highlights poor conditions of footpaths in Bengaluru's HSR Layout, showing debris and encroachments.

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 6:52 PM IST
    By Anagha Deshpande
    A video shared by Canadian social media influencer Caleb Friesen, who has been living in India for eight years, has gone viral after he documented his walk through HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

    The clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked outrage and debate over the condition of the city’s footpaths. (X/@caleb_friesen2)
    The clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked outrage and debate over the condition of the city’s footpaths. (X/@caleb_friesen2)

    The clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked outrage and debate over the condition of the city’s footpaths. In his post, Friesen wrote, “I took a walk in HSR Layout recently. Here’s what I realised: Footpaths are inaccessible due to encroachment. Inaccessible footpaths aren’t maintained. Unmaintained footpaths become dumping spots. Dumping spots become toilets. It all starts with encroachment.”

    Check out the video here:

    The video shows stretches of uneven pavement, debris, garbage piles, and street-side encroachments that make walking difficult. The post quickly gained traction, with many Bengalureans agreeing that such conditions are common across the city, not just in HSR Layout.

    One user commented that “enforcement is complicated in Bengaluru, there are lords sitting around with stacks of money, and to some, it’s a source of income.”

    Another urged Friesen to avoid singling out street vendors, warning that “they’ll be the first casualties, easy targets for quick removals while the real violators go untouched.”

    Some residents shared their own frustrations, citing similar experiences across neighbourhoods. “Walk from Banashankari Metro to JP Nagar Metro early in the morning. It’s just a one-kilometre stretch but you’ll lose all enthusiasm for walking,” one user remarked. Others applauded Friesen’s effort to highlight the issue, saying more citizens should document poor civic conditions to pressure authorities into action.

    Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

