Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Bihar preps for Phase 1; PM Modi, Kharge and more to hold rallies today

Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Bihar is all set to head to the polls. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the Indian state will head to the polls in two phases. As per ECI, the first phase will be held on November 6 for 121 assembly constituencies. The second phase for the remaining 122 constituencies will be held on November 11. The poll body will conduct the counting of votes and declare the results on November 14....Read More
Ahead of the 2025 assembly elections, Bihar also became the first state in India to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to update its voter lists. While the SIR exercise drew criticism from the opposition, the Election Commission stated it carried out its duties in a transparent manner.
Bihar election 2025 key dates -
- Date of first phase poll : November 6 (Thursday)
- Date of Second phase poll: November 11 (Tuesday)
- Counting of votes: November 14 (Friday).
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar absent at PM Modi's Patna roadshow
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a roadshow in Bihar's Patna after election rallies at Arah and Nawada. However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was absent from the roadshow.
PM Modi, was however, accompanied by BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, and Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan.
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: With the Bihar polls just days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are among the few politician scheduled to address a host of public rallies on Monday.
As per a PTI report, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to address public rallies today.
