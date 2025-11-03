Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Bihar preps for Phase 1; PM Modi, Kharge and more to hold rallies today

Live

By

Bihar election 2025 live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during the public rally ahead of the Bihar assembly polls in Nawada

Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Bihar is all set to head to the polls. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the Indian state will head to the polls in two phases. As per ECI, the first phase will be held on November 6 for 121 assembly constituencies. The second phase for the remaining 122 constituencies will be held on November 11. The poll body will conduct the counting of votes and declare the results on November 14. Ahead of the 2025 assembly elections, Bihar also became the first state in India to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to update its voter lists. While the SIR exercise drew criticism from the opposition, the Election Commission stated it carried out its duties in a transparent manner. Bihar election 2025 key dates - Date of first phase poll : November 6 (Thursday)

Date of Second phase poll: November 11 (Tuesday)

Counting of votes: November 14 (Friday).

...Read More

Ahead of the 2025 assembly elections, Bihar also became the first state in India to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to update its voter lists. While the SIR exercise drew criticism from the opposition, the Election Commission stated it carried out its duties in a transparent manner. Bihar election 2025 key dates - Date of first phase poll : November 6 (Thursday)

Date of Second phase poll: November 11 (Tuesday)

Counting of votes: November 14 (Friday).