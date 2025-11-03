‘Rasoiya hona chahiye tha’: Tej Pratap gives career advice to Rahul Gandhi amid Bihar campaign

Former RJD leader and now Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that he should instead become a "rasoiya" (cook) rather than a politician. 'Rahul Gandhi's job is to ride a motorcycle and spread pollution,' said Tej Pratap Yadav. (ANI)

Tej Pratap was reacting to Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Bihar's Begusarai, where he interacted with the region's fishermen and jumped into a pond for fishing. He stated that the Congress MP's job is to ride a motorcycle and spread pollution.

"Rahul Gandhi's job is to ride a motorcycle and spread pollution. He'll spend his entire life fishing. The country will be plunged into darkness. 'Jalebi chhan'na, machli pakadna, unko toh rasoiya hona chaiye tha' (He makes sweets, catches fish, he should have been a cook.) Why did he become a politician?" Tej Pratap told news agency PTI.

Also Read | Bihar improves on malnourishment, poverty but schemes falter on ground

Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, joined a community of local fishermen in a traditional fish-catching ritual. The Congress leader, who is campaigning in the state ahead of the two-phased assembly elections, jumped into a pond and participated in the conventional practice of catching fish using hands and nets.

Also Read | Rahul's ‘yoga’ jibe at Modi in Bihar after ‘dance’ dig kicks up a row, says PM is ‘remote-controlled’

Earlier, BJP MP Ravi Kishan also mocked Rahul Gandhi over the issue, stating that he would get fewer votes than the number of fish he caught.

"As much fish as he caught when he came yesterday, he'll get even fewer votes than that. Well, alright, at least his swimming style was nice. We're over there catching votes, and he's busy catching fish," (Jitna vo kal aaye unke haath jitna macchli laga hai usse kamhi vote milega. achaa hai chaliye unka swimming ka andaaz achaa laga. humko vahan vote pakad rahe hai vo machhli pakad rahe hai"), Ravi Kishan said.

Bihar Assembly Election The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

Also Read | Modi brings up ‘katta’, Rahul takes a muddy dip: How Bihar poll heat peaked on Sunday

Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency, from where he filed his nomination on October 16. On October 13, JJD announced its first batch of 22 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled in November.