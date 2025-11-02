Rahul's ‘yogasana’ swipe at Modi in Bihar days after ‘dance’ dig kicked up a row

In poll-bound Bihar, the war of words between the ruling NDA and opposition's grand alliance has intensified with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi making another stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the PM is not only "scared" of US president but was also "remote controlled" by big business. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the remarks at an election rally in Bihar's Begusarai (AICC)

He made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Bihar's Begusarai district.

"Having a huge chest does not make you strong," Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI — referencing PM Modi's figuratuve claim of having a “56-inch chest”.

“Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time,” Rahul Gandhi contrasted.

Bringing up India's decision for a ceasefire with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor in May this year, Gandhi said Modi got a “panic attack” when Trump “called him” allegedly to ask for an end to the conflict in two days. The Modi government has consistently denied this claim of US intervention. Gandhi, however, reiterated the remark that India ended its conflict with Pakistan on American cue

‘Destroying small businesses’ He further said that all major decisions of the BJP regime at the Centre, such as GST and demonetisation, were "aimed at destroying small businesses and benefiting the big ones". He named the Ambani and Adani groups, both of which have repeatedly denied his claims and allegations on them.

"Our approach is different. We want to promote the small businesses. We want to replace made in China labels on your phones and T-shirts with ‘made in Bihar’," Gandhi said.

Claiming that the PM can do anything for votes, the Congress leader said, "Tell him to do yoga, he will do a few asanas."

He said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in the state, it will form a government for every section, not for any particular caste.

Gandhi alleged that the PM was asking youths to watch reels as he wants to divert their attention so that they do not raise questions on real issues, such as unemployment.

At a recent rally in in Muzaffarpur,Gandhi made another scathing attack on Modi saying "he can do anything for votes."

“Tell him at a rally, ‘Mr. Prime Minister, we’ll vote for you if you dance,’ and he’ll break into the act without a second thought…Forget the myth that Nitish Kumar runs this state — it’s the BJP pulling strings from afar, with zero regard for Bihar’s people,” Gandhi had said at Darbhanga. BJP filed a complaint against the Congress leader following his remarks.

The fight for power in Bihar has gained momentum with polling in the state just days away. Election for the 243-assembly seats will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.