‘PM Modi will dance for votes’: Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack in Bihar

Attacking the prime minister, the Congress leader told the gathering: “If you tell Modi ji to do drama for votes, he would do. If you tell him that you would vote for him and ask him to come to the stage and dance, he would dance.”

Gandhi, who was addressing a Mahagathbandhan rally in Muzaffarpur, said that the prime minister “can even dance for votes.” He was speaking alongside several opposition leaders, including Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a poll rally in Bihar, saying "he can do anything for votes."

He also lashed out at the NDA government in the state, saying that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is just a face in the state government, but the "remote control" is in the hands of the BJP.

"I agree with Tejashwi Yadav, who spoke just before me, that the government in Bihar is being run through remote control. They are simply using the face of Nitish Kumar," Gandhi said.

"Three or four people control it. BJP controls it. They have the remote controller in their hands, and they have nothing to do with social justice. I said in front of the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha that you should get the caste census done. He did not say a single word... BJP is against social justice. They do not want it," he further said.

The Congress leader's Muzaffarpur rally also comes at a time when the BJP has attacked the party claiming that Rahul Gandhi had "gone missing".