BJP lodges complaint with EC against Rahul Gandhi over ‘dance’ remarks on PM Modi: ‘Highly derogatory, indecent’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Bihar Chief Election Officer (CEO) against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his “dance remarks” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ANI reported. LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during a rally ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Nalanda. (PTI)

Addressing a Mahagathbandhan rally in Muzaffarpur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "he can do anything for votes."

“Tell him at a rally, ‘Mr. Prime Minister, we’ll vote for you if you dance,’ and he’ll break into the act without a second thought…Forget the myth that Nitish Kumar runs this state — it’s the BJP pulling strings from afar, with zero regard for Bihar’s people,” Gandhi had said at Darbhanga.

In its complaint to the Election Commission, the BJP said accused Gandhi of making an "highly derogatory, indecent, and personal remarks" against the prime minister.

The BJP said that the statement of the Congress MP was not only deeply disrespectful to the office of the prime minister, but added that it "also crosses all boundaries of decency and democratic discourse."

"Such comments are personal, mocking, and intended to insult the dignity of the highest constitutional office of the Republic of India," the BJP said in its complaint, according to ANI.

"The above statement made by Shri Rahul Gandhi is a direct attack on the personal character and dignity of the Hon'ble Prime Minister and has no connection whatsoever with public policy or performance. It amounts to personal vilification and violates the spirit and letter of the Model Code of Conduct," it added.

The party demanded that the Election Commission take immediate and exemplary action against Rahul Gandhi. It also urged the poll body to issue a show-cause notice to the Congress MP and direct him to tender an unconditional public apology, according to ANI.

"And to bar him from campaigning for a specified period to preserve the sanctity of democratic and electoral decorum. Such action will serve as a deterrent against the increasing trend of personal vilification in electoral politics and will reaffirm the Election Commission's commitment to free, fair, and dignified elections in India," the BJP demanded.