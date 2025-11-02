When Rahul Gandhi jumped into a pond to catch fish in Bihar's Begusarai | Watch

Those present continuously raised the slogans of “Rahul Gandhi zindabad” while the fishing expedition went on.

A video of Gandhi's fishing expedition surfaced online, showing the Rae Bareli MP clad in his trademark white t-shirt and black pants pulling a blue net out of the water alongside several locals.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, jumped into a pond with local fishermen on the campaign trail in Bihar's Begusarai on Sunday. The Congress leader participated in a traditional fishing process in the area.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, several leaders from the Mahagathbandhan alliance, including the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and the alliance’s deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani, were also present. Sahani is from the fishing community.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar also accompanied Gandhi in his native Begusarai. He also jumped into the water and helped pull the net out, revealing the catch.

The Bihar assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

Rahul Gandhi says PM Narendra Modi ‘remote-controlled’ by big business Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not only "scared" of US President Donald Trump, but was also "remote controlled" by big business.

"Having a huge chest does not make you strong. Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time," PTI quoted him as saying in a rally.

"On the other hand, we have Narendra Modi with his boast of a 56-inch chest, who got a panic attack when Trump called him during Operation Sindoor, and the military conflict with Pakistan ended in two days. He is not just scared of Trump, but is also being remote-controlled by Ambani and Adani," he alleged.

The Congress leader said that in 1971, then PM Indira Gandhi was threatened by the US, but she didn't get "scared and did what needed to be done".

"But when Trump told Modi to stop Operation Sindoor, he halted it," he claimed.

Gandhi claimed that all the major decisions of the Modi government, like GST and demonetisation, were "aimed at destroying small businesses and benefiting the big ones".