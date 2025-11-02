'Kanpatti pe katta', 'dhamaake' and a Pakistan reference: PM Modi's big attack on RJD-Cong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday turned up the heat in Bihar, as he aimed squarely at the RJD-Congress Mahagatbandhan. In his sharp address, the PM accused the opposition of “political gundagardi” and claimed that the RJD had “snatched” the chief minister’s post at gunpoint (metaphorically) from the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of “political gundagardi.” (ANI)

“RJD ne Congress ki kanpatti par katta rakhkar CM pad chura liya,” Modi declared, alleging that in Bihar’s “band kamra” (closed rooms), a power play had unfolded days before the state was scheduled to go into polls.

“Congress didn’t want an RJD leader to be CM, but RJD didn’t let go of the opportunity. They forced the announcement at gunpoint,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The Prime Minister further described the Mahagatbandhan as a “divided house,” stating that the RJD and Congress are embroiled in an internal fight.

“Main aapko ek andar ki baat batane ja raha hu. Congress aur RJD mein ghamasaan macha hua hai, aur aisa lagta hai chunaav ke baad, ye ek dusre ka sar phod denge," said PM Modi.

PM Modi's ‘Pakistan reference’ But the sharpest jibe against Congress came with a reference to Pakistan. Modi, while talking about 'Operation Sindoor', quipped that "when there were attacks on Pakistan, Congress's royal family was losing their sleep."

“Dhamake Pakistan mein ho rahe the, Congress ke ‘shahi parivar’ ki neend ud jaati thi,” PM Modi said.