People understand everything, they’re set to give NDA big mandate: Modi in Bihar

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the manifesto of the NDA for Bihar is an honest and farsighted blueprint shared with the people for the state’s growth and prosperity, while on the other hand, the manifesto of Mahagathbandhan is a bundle of lies and deceit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, in Nawada, on Sunday. (@NarendraModi/YT)

“Ye public hai sab jaanti hai. (The people understand everything). Those who plundered Bihar and pushed it into the dark period of jungle rai, unleashing lawlessness, closing industries like Dalmianagar in Rohtas, which once thrived with sugar, paper and cement units, and forcing migration cannot be trusted to change and usher in development. Before 2005, it was the period of massacres and even doctors had to move with security guards due to fear of abduction, while those getting salary hike shuddered fearing extortion call,” he said.

At separate public meetings in Ara and Nawada, Modi cautioned people against the “dangerous designs” of the Congress and the RJD and said that the opposition was fragmented ahead of election and comprised the most corrupt family of Bihar and the most corrupt family of India, while all other constituents were ready to only pull one another in different directions.

“NDA on the other hand is a cohesive unit bound by a common goal of Bihar’s development. Nitish Kumar-led NDA had a tough time pulling the state from the dark period and bringing it to a stage where it could take off. There is no room in Bihar for those who epitomised jungle Raj and red flags of Maoist violence. The state now has a chain of big institutions of different streams,” he added.

He said that the Congress had to announce the CM face under pressure. “Congress never wanted an RJD candidate to be declared the CM face. But RJD forced Congress to announce by pointing a gun at Congress in a closed room. There is a huge conflict between the RJD and the Congress. Congress’s demands were not taken into account in the manifesto,” he added.

Modi said that if the RJD brought ‘Jungle Raaj’ and appeasement politics to Bihar, the Congress remembered for the genocide of Sikhs. This was on November 1 and 2 in 1984. Today is also November 2. Even today, Congress is giving new positions to the perpetrators of the Sikh genocide within its party with full respect. Both Congress and RJD have no remorse for their sins. After all, will you ever vote for someone insulting our tradition of Chhath. During Maha Kumbh, RJD leaders called it ‘faltu’ (bogus), and now a Congress leader has termed Chhath ‘drama’, while we offer prayers to the Sun God and use its power to harness electricity,” he added.

Modi said that ‘Viksit Bihar’ is the foundation of Viksit Bharat and the dreams of the state’s youth is the resolve of the NDA. “When I talk about Viksit Bihar, I mean the industrial development of Bihar; the youth of Bihar should get jobs in Bihar. The mood in the state gives ample indication of NDA win in the elections with a record margin, while the leaders of ‘Jungle Raaj’ will set a record for the most crushing defeat, about which those sitting in Delhi and projecting figures would never have a hang of,” he said, telling the people that he had come to seek their support and they should be wary of RJD-Congress combine, “who will only drive away investors”.

Modi said that it was Modi’s guarantee to usher in rapid growth of Bihar with industrial and agriculture growth. “And when Modi gives, it happens, as it happened with the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and Operation Sindoor to enter enemy land to teach them a lesson. While you felt pride, the Congress and the RJD did not like it at all. While blasts took place in Pakistan, the Congress royal family was losing sleep. Till today, both Congress and Pakistan are unable to come out of shock. The Congress still takes out Yatra to protect infiltrators,” he added.

He said that in Bihar, the lakhpati didi scheme and ₹10,000 to women under CM Mahila Rozgaar Yojana has made 1.30-crore women happy and more assistance would follow through another drive for scale-up after election. “Nitish government has also announced addition of ₹3,000 to the ₹6,000 Kisan Samman Yojana to make it ₹9,000,” he added.

He said the NDA government had brought the small farmers to the mainstream of agriculture. “They did not have bank accounts, but now they get PM Kisan Nidhi in their accounts. Had there been a Congress government, the money would have disappeared along the way, as a Congress PM once admitted,” he said, citing the announcements in the manifesto for farmers and fishermen.

Modi said the government has plans to focus on education and skill development, as Bihar has a maximum youth population. “Bihar’s youth will work in the state with a big MSME network and make a name for themselves. The Nitish government has already announced creation of one core employment opportunity in the next five years. Bihar will contribute to the Make in India initiative in a big way as the textile, tech and tourism hub for eastern India,” he added.

Modi said that land of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, the hero of 1857 revolution, and Sachidanand Sinha, the first chairman of the Constituent Assembly, would be developed in keeping with the philosophy of developing heritage.