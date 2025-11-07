Bengaluru ‘dirt bike’ adventure: Viral Panathur video shows techies riding through trenches

A viral video from Bengaluru’s Panathur Road has once again highlighted the city’s crumbling infrastructure, and this time, it looks straight out of an adventure sports clip. The footage shows office-goers on two-wheelers navigating deep trenches, broken alleys, and open drains.(X/@CivicOp_india)

The footage shows office-goers on two-wheelers navigating deep trenches, broken alleys, and open drains, all because the main Kadubeesanahalli–Panathur stretch has been shut for white-topping work that’s running behind schedule.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had initially announced that the project, which began on October 10, would be completed by the end of the month.

But delays have pushed the reopening further, leaving thousands of daily commuters stranded and forcing them to take narrow service lanes and dug-up internal roads.

(Also Read: Bengaluru airport’s endless Uber queue goes viral as flyers face 2-hour waits. Watch)

Watch the video here:

The video, now widely shared on social media, has triggered a flood of reactions mixing humour, frustration, and disbelief.

One user quipped, “This is how techies are travelling in Bengaluru! Riding through narrow, broken alleys, if you give such physical hardship to coders, the code will surely be sharp!” Another joked that the scene looked like a “dirt biking event” or an “adventure park inside the city.”

Others struck a more serious tone, pointing out that the situation reflects how Bengaluru’s rapid urban growth continues to outpace basic civic planning. One user wrote, “This isn’t a weekend off-roading adventure, this is actually how Bengaluru techies commute to office! Each of these guys earns six figures, and this is what they have to do to earn it.” Another sarcastically added, “We should be thankful the government is giving us an off-roading experience without leaving the city.”

Meanwhile, residents of Panathur and Kadubeesanahalli have expressed anger over the BBMP’s missed deadlines, saying the work has been moving at a “snail’s pace.” With no proper alternate route and deadlines repeatedly extended, locals claim they are left with no choice but to risk their safety through these dug-up paths every day.

(Also Read: ‘Where is Bengaluru mayor?’: Zohran Mamdani’s NYC win rekindles debate on city’s missing leader since 2020)