‘Where is Bengaluru mayor?’: Zohran Mamdani’s NYC win rekindles debate on city’s missing leader since 2020

“New York City got its mayor. When is Bengaluru gonna get its mayor? It’s been more than 5 years!” wrote one user on X, echoing the frustration of many Bengalureans over the city’s stalled municipal governance.

As social media users celebrated Mamdani’s landmark win, many in Bengaluru began drawing sharp comparisons, pointing out that the city has been functioning without an elected mayor or corporators for more than five years.

Zohran Mamdani’s historic election as New York City’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor has unexpectedly reignited a long-dormant debate in India, why do major Indian cities like Bengaluru still not have mayors?

Another user posted, “Dear Indians, while you’re celebrating or lamenting Mamdani’s win in NY, can you recall the last time we had a mayoral election in India that garnered even half this interest? The richest cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru, haven’t had a mayor for years. Even where we do, they have no power or funds.”

Critics also pointed to the irony that while cities like London and New York elect mayors with global recognition and executive authority, Indian cities remain under state control. “We know the mayors of London and NY. Who is the mayor of Bengaluru? Who is the mayor of Mumbai?” read another widely shared post.

Several users noted that the absence of local representation has contributed to India’s urban chaos. “Enough of Mamdani and NYC. The last time Bengaluru had a mayor or corporators was in 2020. Mumbai has had none since 2022. Even cities that do have mayors are powerless to change anything. No wonder our cities have become a mess,” one user remarked.

The BBMP council in Bengaluru was dissolved in 2020, and since then, the city has been administered by bureaucrats under the state government. Despite repeated assurances, elections to the civic body have been delayed multiple times due to delimitation and legal disputes.

Meanwhile, in New York, Mamdani’s victory, with 50.4% of the vote against former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s 41.6%, was seen as a triumph for grassroots politics. The 34-year-old, who replaces Eric Adams on January 1, will become the city’s youngest mayor in a century, and its first Muslim and South Asian leader.

