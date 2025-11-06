‘Stop inviting more people’: Bengaluru man's viral rant echoes exhaustion over city’s growth and migration

A Reddit post titled “Bengaluru Has Had Enough, It’s Time to Stop Inviting More People” has gone viral for capturing a growing sentiment among long-time residents who say the city is buckling under the weight of uncontrolled growth, rising rents, and failing infrastructure. In a post, a lifelong Bengalurean wrote that his frustration comes “not from anger, but from exhaustion."

“Every day you can feel it, the congestion, the water shortage, the rent that makes no sense anymore, the vanishing trees, the feeling that everything is running ahead faster than the people who built their lives here can keep up,” he wrote.

Read his full post here:

The user went on to criticise politicians who keep promising “more growth, more companies, more opportunities,” without addressing the city’s shrinking capacity to sustain them.

“Where is the space? Where is the water? Who is this growth actually for?” he questioned, adding that tax benefits and subsidies offered to corporations come at the expense of local residents.

According to him, while the influx of new companies drives up costs and strains infrastructure, the benefits of this “endless expansion” don’t necessarily reach the city’s own population.

“The jobs don’t necessarily return to the people who actually live here… the costs, the traffic, rent hikes, infrastructure collapse, come to us directly, every single day,” he wrote.

The post, which has struck a chord with thousands, also calls for a bold shift in policy, including halting new corporate expansions in Bengaluru until the city “stabilizes” and essential infrastructure such as drainage, housing, and public transport are strengthened.

“Bengaluru needs a Mayor who is willing to say something no leader has the courage to say, no new large corporate expansions until the basics are fixed,” the user wrote, arguing that companies already operating in the city should be taxed higher, with the revenue reinvested locally.

He concluded, “A city cannot keep giving and giving until the people who built it feel like outsiders in their own home. Bengaluru needs to breathe, to recover, to take care of itself and its own first.”

The post sparked an outpouring of responses from fellow residents, many echoing the same fatigue and frustration.

One commenter wrote,“Bengaluru reached max storage capacity in 2017. Adding more metro lines is like putting a bandaid on a bullet wound. We don’t need more flyovers or tunnel roads, we need more cities. Relocate IT parks, offices, and departments to Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, or Belagavi. Right now, Bengaluru is the eldest son paying all the bills while slowly dying of stress.”

Another user lamented how political priorities have “exploited” Bengaluru in the name of development, “Heritage places should be preserved. Growth should be redirected to Mangalore and North Karnataka. Bengaluru has been exploited by power-hungry politicians in the name of progress. Wish we had more public-oriented leaders.”

