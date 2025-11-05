Bengaluru man spends 23,000 on car service, one pothole ruins it again: 'I’d rather pay to fix roads'

A Bengaluru resident’s Reddit post has gone viral after he shared how a single pothole undid ₹23,000 worth of car repairs just a week after servicing his vehicle. The post has since sparked an avalanche of reactions from fellow Bengalureans who say they’re facing the same ordeal. (Representational Image)

The user wrote that he had recently spent ₹23,000 to replace his car’s suspension and ensure it was in perfect condition. But during his daily commute through Outer Ring Road and Varthur, he hit a deep pothole that damaged his exhaust pipe, costing him another ₹5,000.

Frustrated, he wrote, “I’d rather just pay someone directly to fill and tar the potholes on my daily route instead of paying road tax to a government that clearly doesn’t care. It’s exhausting, man. You maintain your car, you drive carefully, you do everything right and then a single pothole wrecks your peace (and your wallet) all over again.”

(Also Read: ‘They really destroyed MG Road’: Viral post exposes Bengaluru’s patchwork mess)

How did Reddit users react?

The post has since sparked an avalanche of reactions from fellow Bengalureans who say they’re facing the same ordeal.

One user commented, “You just summed up why the sedan market is shrinking in India, only SUVs survive these roads.” Another added, “Seems like Varthur has it the worst. Why are luxury projects coming up in areas with no roads or infrastructure?”

Many pointed out the irony that Bengaluru has some of the highest road taxes in India, yet some of the worst-maintained roads. “No wonder the Indian car market is flooded with SUVs, we’re paying premium prices for third-world roads,” another user wrote.

A Honda City owner said his car’s suspension and A-arm were damaged just a year after shifting from Hyderabad, adding, “This time, the service will definitely leave a hole in my pocket.”

The viral post reflects a growing frustration among city drivers, especially those commuting through Varthur, Outer Ring Road, and Brookfield, areas repeatedly flagged for potholes and poor maintenance despite being key IT and residential zones.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Airport commute set to get smoother as Hebbal flyover loop nears completion)