    Bengaluru airport’s endless Uber queue goes viral as flyers face 2-hour waits. Watch

    Some Bengaluru residents suggest using KIA AC buses as a convenient and cheaper alternative to app-based cabs amid the ongoing cab shortage.

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 12:51 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A Bengaluru resident took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her frustration after facing an unusually long wait for a cab at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) late at night.

    The post quickly went viral, striking a chord with frequent flyers who said the situation at KIA has worsened over the past few months.
    The post quickly went viral, striking a chord with frequent flyers who said the situation at KIA has worsened over the past few months. (X/@justjalebi1)

    “Landed in Bangalore at night to save time and this is what the Uber pickup point looked like at the airport. Waited more than 2 hours here,” Disha Saini wrote, posting a video showing an endless queue of passengers waiting for taxis.

    The post quickly went viral, striking a chord with frequent flyers who said the situation at KIA has worsened over the past few months.

    Watch the video here:

    One user wrote, “This has been the case for the past 8 months or so. Cabs were readily available before that, anytime of the day or late night. Now there’s a shortage of Ola, Uber, Airport and Rapido cabs at both T1 & T2.”

    Another suggested using public transport instead of app-based cabs: “Dear user, KIA AC buses exist and cover all parts of the city, super convenient and cheap compared to taxis.”

    Some even praised Bengaluru’s patience amidst the chaos, “Good to see people waiting calmly in a queue, unlike some other cities.”

    Others shared their own hacks to beat the queue. One traveller said they escaped the line by booking a Rapido from the general pickup area, while another opted for a BMTC KIA bus and then took an auto home. “It could be intimidating for a woman to get down at a bus stop alone at midnight with luggage. I understand,” the user added.

    Several commenters linked the recurring delays to a deeper urban issue, overcentralisation. “Decentralisation of jobs is the only solution. Building new airports, highways, or metro lines will just drain money. Companies need to move to smaller cities or encourage WFH,” one user wrote.

    (Also Read: ‘Stop inviting more people’: Bengaluru man's viral rant echoes exhaustion over city’s growth and migration)

    Meanwhile, in an effort to ease airport connectivity, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has said construction of the new Hebbal flyover loop, meant to smooth traffic between the airport and the city, is progressing quickly.

    The BDA confirmed that all column civil works are completed, and steel girder installation for three spans is underway. Once completed, the new loop is expected to improve travel times for commuters from Yelahanka, Jakkur, and Sahakaranagar.

    (Also Read: Bengaluru man spends 23,000 on car service, one pothole ruins it again: 'I’d rather pay to fix roads')

