Bengaluru to let citizens play ‘traffic cop for a day’ in unique awareness drive

Bengaluru residents may soon get a chance to experience what it’s like to manage the city’s chaotic traffic firsthand. Participants will be selected after reviewing applications.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is preparing to launch an innovative programme that will allow volunteers to act as “citizen traffic cops” for a day, giving them on-ground exposure to real traffic management during peak hours.

The upcoming initiative, currently in its planning stage, aims to serve two purposes, to educate people about the challenges faced by traffic police and to invite fresh, citizen-led ideas to improve traffic regulation in the city, The Hindu reported.

According to officials, participants will be selected after reviewing applications, though eligibility criteria and junction lists are still being finalised. Once chosen, citizens will receive hands-on training from traffic personnel before being stationed at selected junctions during rush hours, the report further added.

The officer added that a detailed blueprint has been prepared, and the programme will officially roll out once operational details are confirmed.

Bridging the gap between police and public

Officials say the initiative also seeks to break stereotypes surrounding the police force, often perceived as overly strict or unapproachable. The BTP believes that bringing ordinary citizens into the field could help identify overlooked issues and inspire practical solutions.

This citizen-police partnership is part of the BTP’s broader effort to build a more collaborative traffic ecosystem. It follows the department’s recent plan to appoint student ‘police marshals’ to monitor violations around schools and colleges, another step toward improving traffic discipline through community participation.

