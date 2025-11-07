Farmer dies in tiger attack in Mysuru district, safaris suspended in Nagarahole and Bandipur

A 35-year-old farmer was killed in a tiger attack in Mysuru district on Friday, prompting the Karnataka government to suspend all safari operations in the Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves and to temporarily halt trekking activities in vulnerable forest areas. The victim, identified as Chowdayya Nayak, was reportedly attacked while working near the forest edge. (Representational Image)

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre issued the orders after the incident, which took place at Hale Heggudilu village in Saragur taluk. The victim, identified as Chowdayya Nayak, was reportedly attacked while working near the forest edge, news agency PTI reported.

Officials confirmed that this marks the third fatal tiger attack reported in the Bandipur–Nagarahole forest belt in the past month

In a written directive to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) and the Chief Wildlife Warden, Khandre expressed deep grief over the repeated deaths and ordered immediate suspension of safari services in both reserves “until further notice.” Personnel currently deployed for tourism activities have been reassigned to assist forest teams in the ongoing operation to capture the tiger.

“The loss of three human lives within a month in the Bandipur–Nagarahole region is deeply distressing,” the minister said.

According to a statement from Khandre’s office, review meetings were earlier held in Bandipur on October 27 and in Chamarajanagara on November 2, attended by district in-charge ministers and local MLAs. During those meetings, officials had discussed the increasing tiger encounters with local farmers and residents and had cautioned that safaris might be suspended if attacks continued, the report added.

“Despite prior warnings and precautionary steps, another tragic incident has taken place, which has caused immense shock,” Khandre said in the statement.

Following the minister’s directions, all safari staff, including vehicle drivers, naturalists, and guides, will now support the capture operation. The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and the Director of Project Tiger have been instructed to camp on-site and oversee all field activities until the tiger is located and secured.

The forest department has also suspended all trekking and tourist movement in areas identified as high-risk zones for human–wildlife conflict, officials confirmed.

