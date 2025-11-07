Bengaluru man mauled by 20 stray dogs while on evening walk, locals enraged: Report

Over three months after a senior citizen lost his life in a brutal stray dog attack, another shocking incident has rocked north Bengaluru. A 33-year-old man, identified as Veeresh Ullala, was mauled by nearly 20 stray dogs in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Kodigehalli, on Wednesday evening. The incident has sparked outrage among Bengaluru residents, who criticize authorities for failing to manage the stray dog population effectively. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Veeresh sustained deep injuries on his neck and arms and is currently being treated at a private hospital in Yelahanka, said a report by The Times of India. Doctors have confirmed that his condition remains stable.

According to police, Veeresh had been taking an evening stroll near a lake around 7:30 pm when the incident occurred. The area reportedly lacks CCTV coverage. He allegedly tried to drive away one stray dog, which provoked the entire pack to turn aggressive and attack him, the report said.

A water supplier named Sridhar, who happened to be nearby, spotted the horrifying scene and rushed to help. At first, he reportedly thought the dogs were dragging a garbage bag, and realised it was a man when he looked closer, he recounted. He then threw stones to scare them off, but a few dogs charged at him. By the time he reached Veeresh, he was bleeding heavily, he said.

Veeresh later expressed his gratitude to Sridhar, saying that if he hadn’t intervened, he wouldn’t be alive.

The incident has reignited residents’ anger toward civic authorities and local leaders. When Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials visited the scene, they reportedly attributed the attack to Veeresh being intoxicated, an explanation that infuriated locals.

Bengaluru North Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has assured that the issue will be taken up urgently, acknowledging that stray dog attacks have become a growing public concern in the city, the report said.